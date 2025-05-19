Vestal Point Capital LP Acquires 770,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Posted by on May 19th, 2025

Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALVFree Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 770,000 shares during the quarter. KalVista Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.4% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vestal Point Capital LP owned about 9.65% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $40,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $50,121.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,356.10. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,279.88. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,292 shares of company stock valued at $184,625. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KALV. Citizens Jmp raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

