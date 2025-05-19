Vestal Point Capital LP Acquires 770,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 770,000 shares during the quarter. KalVista Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.4% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vestal Point Capital LP owned about 9.65% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $40,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $50,121.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,356.10. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,279.88. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,292 shares of company stock valued at $184,625. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KALV. Citizens Jmp raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on KALV

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.