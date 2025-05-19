Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Vernal Point Advisors LLC

Vernal Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 28.5% of Vernal Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vernal Point Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $41,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1983 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

