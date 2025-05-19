Velan Capital Investment Management LP Invests $1.31 Million in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Kura Oncology makes up about 1.1% of Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $521.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

