Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Vernal Point Advisors LLC

Vernal Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Vernal Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vernal Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 77,928 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
