Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Bought by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 52,333.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DJT. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 17,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $471,596.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 511,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,545,932.40. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 59,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,573,920.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,394,734.30. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,365 shares of company stock worth $5,410,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 2.6%

DJT stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $54.68.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 11,076.68%.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

