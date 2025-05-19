Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 7,735 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 390,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $247.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.00 and its 200 day moving average is $224.29. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $253.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

