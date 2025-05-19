Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $96.31 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,867 shares of company stock valued at $37,056,669 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

