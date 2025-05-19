Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Has $8.44 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $69.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

