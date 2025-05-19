Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $98.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

