St. Clair Advisors LLC Makes New $962,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.50.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $246.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

