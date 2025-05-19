Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 4,088 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.6%

R opened at $158.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

