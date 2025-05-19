OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

OptiNose Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $18.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OptiNose

In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 6,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $33,729.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,464.99. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,213 shares of company stock valued at $43,643 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth about $2,824,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 788,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 199,990 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 109,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

