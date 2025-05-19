HC Wainwright Cuts Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $11.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 168.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YMAB. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.53. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $56,536.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.