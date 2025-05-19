Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. owned 0.12% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Tactile Systems Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

In other news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 2,921 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $29,034.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,111 shares in the company, valued at $985,163.34. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $31,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,188.40. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,767 shares of company stock valued at $346,390 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.05. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $61.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also

