Carrie Lachance Acquires 1,967 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) COO Carrie Lachance acquired 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,293.20. This trade represents a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carrie Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Carrie Lachance purchased 1,165 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,990.00.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFU opened at $6.15 on Monday. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.25 million, a P/E ratio of 102.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 186,668 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 910,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 63,826 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INFU shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

