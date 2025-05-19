UBS Group Upgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to “Buy”

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. Dbs Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

