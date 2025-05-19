JMP Securities Increases HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target to $225.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s previous close.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI stock opened at $165.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.23. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.86. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $216.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

HCI Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 825.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.