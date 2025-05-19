JMP Securities Increases HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target to $225.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s previous close.
HCI Group Stock Performance
Shares of HCI stock opened at $165.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.23. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.23.
HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.86. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $216.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group
HCI Group Company Profile
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HCI Group
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Shift Toward Stability and Selective Growth
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Is NIO Stock Set for a Comeback? Fundamentals Say Yes
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Best Value Stocks According to Morningstar in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.