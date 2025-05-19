Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Buys New Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 190,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 73,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $62.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

