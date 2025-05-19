Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $285,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in PayPal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

