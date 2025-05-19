Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.04 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $554.05 and its 200 day moving average is $582.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

