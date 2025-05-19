Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – May 18th

D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, IonQ, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop or commercialize quantum computing hardware, software and related services. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the high-risk, high-reward potential of breakthroughs in qubit technologies and quantum algorithms. Because the industry is still in its early R&D phase, quantum computing stocks often exhibit significant volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 111,467,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,328,543. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 91,313,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,888,654. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.85. 66,732,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,439,393. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE:IONQ traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,380,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,741,735. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 2.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59.

