Soleus Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 801,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

DCTH stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $595.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.72. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 338.16% and a negative net margin of 150.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

