Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,462,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $90,955,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $90.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $90.50.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

