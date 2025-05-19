Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after buying an additional 8,584,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,898,000 after buying an additional 3,974,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 742.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,451,000 after buying an additional 3,684,640 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,716,000 after buying an additional 3,216,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,038.78. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $783,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,412 shares of company stock worth $3,014,797. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.72 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $88.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

