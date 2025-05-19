Soleus Capital Management L.P. Buys 72,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 266.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Vaxcyte worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,961,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,184,000 after purchasing an additional 521,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,393,000 after buying an additional 1,312,302 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,869,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,884,000 after buying an additional 82,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,495,000 after buying an additional 102,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,779,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,659,000 after buying an additional 133,448 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,820.35. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PCVX stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

