Soleus Capital Management L.P. Purchases 290,000 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 958.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the quarter. Insmed comprises about 1.4% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Insmed worth $22,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in Insmed by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,838,000 after buying an additional 1,075,796 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,773,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,647,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $26,834.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,604.34. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,519,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,079,091.58. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,559 shares of company stock valued at $11,056,634. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $68.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.