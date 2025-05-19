Soleus Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,319,700 Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,565,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319,700 shares during the quarter. Celcuity comprises 2.1% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Celcuity worth $33,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,678,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 803,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $8,468,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Celcuity by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 491,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 75,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Celcuity Price Performance

Celcuity stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Celcuity Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $401.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

