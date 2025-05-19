Soleus Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,093,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,130,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises approximately 2.9% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,630,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 596,100 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

