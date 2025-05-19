Sophron Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 21,397 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sophron Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 108.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $57,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,950.90. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,098.17. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,842 shares of company stock worth $1,153,961 over the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

