Sone Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,248,000. Clorox comprises about 1.3% of Sone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Clorox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $136.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.29. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 87.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

