Sone Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $447.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.79 and a 200-day moving average of $479.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.05 and a 12-month high of $584.01.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.67.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,001 shares of company stock worth $2,736,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

