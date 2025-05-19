Sone Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Stock Performance
IT stock opened at $447.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.79 and a 200-day moving average of $479.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.05 and a 12-month high of $584.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.67.
Insider Activity
In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,001 shares of company stock worth $2,736,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
