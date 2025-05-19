Sone Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,281 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,000. Sone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,919,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $630,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $342,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after buying an additional 91,690 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 618,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,035,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 560,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $248.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.38 and a 52 week high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

