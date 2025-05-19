Sone Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.75 Million Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $113.50 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $124.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.