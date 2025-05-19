Sone Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $171.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.90 and a 1-year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

