Sone Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 140,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 1,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GitLab from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $8,001,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,832,616.36. This represents a 23.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,235. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,584 shares of company stock worth $23,192,574. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $51.49 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -160.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

