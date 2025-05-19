IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 9.8% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $39,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.76.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $142.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average of $185.72.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.