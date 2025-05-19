Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Position Raised by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after buying an additional 8,364,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $7,465,960.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,221.49. This trade represents a 56.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $97,694.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,195.78. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,951,757. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $64.45 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 146.47 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

