Tairen Capital Ltd Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Tairen Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $5,785,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $1,015,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,848.98. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,260 shares of company stock valued at $79,553,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. CICC Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $157.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of -713.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

