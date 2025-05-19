Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes $668,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Illumina accounts for 0.2% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 740.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $1,490,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Illumina by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Illumina by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,097 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $83.62 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.89.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

