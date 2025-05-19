Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Releases Earnings Results

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

Sohu.com Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $10.85 on Monday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sohu.com stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Sohu.com worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

