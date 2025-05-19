Virtus Fund Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,936,000 after acquiring an additional 246,726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,992,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 218,113 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth $28,897,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 676,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 139,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Interface by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,206,000 after buying an additional 69,417 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,132.65. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $20.53 on Monday. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.11 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

