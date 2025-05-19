Cerillion (LON:CER) Posts Earnings Results

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 23.90 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cerillion had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%.

Cerillion Trading Down 7.6%

CER opened at GBX 1,695.10 ($22.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Cerillion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,200 ($15.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,970 ($26.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £502.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,520.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,649.04.

Cerillion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About Cerillion

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.

