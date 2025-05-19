Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 380,933 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,933 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.42% of IQVIA worth $150,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $142.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.72. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $252.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.