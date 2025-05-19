Sophron Capital Management L.P. Invests $14.78 Million in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sophron Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,776,000. Essex Property Trust comprises approximately 5.8% of Sophron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 486.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $329.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $1,988,843.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,192.66. The trade was a 42.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $1,552,585.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,393.38. The trade was a 26.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ESS opened at $288.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.85 and a 12-month high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

