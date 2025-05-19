Sone Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 156,047 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,000. Sone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $190,105,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,861,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ball by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,310,000 after purchasing an additional 840,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,732,000 after buying an additional 803,728 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $70.73.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

