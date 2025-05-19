Sone Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 161,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.6% of Sone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

