5,075 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Triglav Skladi D.O.O.

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 163,796 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Sig Brokerage LP bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

Onsemi stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. Onsemi has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

