Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $231.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.71. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

