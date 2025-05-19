Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $20.58 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 78,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,867,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total transaction of $2,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

MSCI Stock Down 0.7%

MSCI stock opened at $571.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.26. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.32 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

