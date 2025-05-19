Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3,131.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,814 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $29,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 556.8% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,154 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,473,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,984.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 78,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $19,502,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

